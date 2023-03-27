Help with Past Due Bills and Payments

I was working two jobs but now only have one part-time position. I've fallen behind on some bills and past due payments, and I'm working to catch up. My car was repossessed, so I'm relying on Uber and occasional rides from friends to get around. I'm also looking for additional online work from home since I can't walk or stand for very long. Any support to help me cover these past due payments and bills would mean so much. Thank you for standing with me.