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Help with my journey of recovery!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshlea Cannon

Help with my journey of recovery!

Eight months ago, I made the decision to change my life.


Today, I am 8 months sober, and I’m continuing to fight every day to rebuild what I lost. My journey hasn’t been easy. Because of my past substance use, I lost custody of my children and, in many ways, I lost almost everything I had built.


But I haven’t given up.


I am actively working through Family Recovery Court, attending therapy and meetings, keeping up with my appointments, and doing everything I can to meet the requirements necessary to move forward and hopefully bring my children home. My children are my biggest motivation, and getting my life back on track is something I am taking very seriously.


One of the biggest obstacles I’m facing right now is transportation.


My dad bought me the car I currently have because he wanted to help me get back on my feet. Unfortunately, I’ve had one car problem after another. The motor in that vehicle eventually went out. My dad then helped me get another vehicle for a cheap price, but the transmission went out. We were able to get another motor put in, and now the transmission in this vehicle is going out too.


At this point, I’m exhausted from constantly trying to keep a vehicle running.


Having reliable transportation means so much more to me than simply having a way to get to work. I need transportation to get to my recovery appointments, therapy, meetings, court-related obligations, work, and to be able to see my children. Every one of those things is part of rebuilding my life and becoming the mother I want to be.


I’m not asking anyone to fix my life for me. I’m doing that work myself. I’m asking for help with one of the biggest obstacles standing in my way right now.


My goal is to raise enough money to purchase a reliable used vehicle that I can depend on while I continue working, going through recovery, meeting my court requirements, and working toward getting my children back.


If you are able to donate, even $5 or $10 would mean more to me than I can explain. If you aren’t able to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser could potentially reach someone who can help.


I’ve lost a lot, but I’m rebuilding.


I’m choosing recovery.

I’m choosing my children.

I’m choosing a different life.


*Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me keep moving forward. ❤️


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