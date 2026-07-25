Please help me with my seizures?

I have been fighting epilepsy since 2005. Progressively my seizures have gotten worse. I am unable to form short term memory that well, I've had so many stitches in my head and body I've lost count. The concussions are brutal when I hit my head, which happens 90% of the time I have a seizure. It has affected my relationships with my friends and family to the point I am writing this from my basement bedroom where I have blockaded myself in, so I won't hurt anyone and I am embarrassed to be seen. I need help with medications and medical costs. I've been denied disability two times even though I will have a seizure at least once a week, that causes trauma to my body, if not more. If I could work I would. I spent a couple of decades in EMS as a paramedic advanced life support provider. From 2001 to 2021 all I did was run on 911 calls in an ambulance. My seizures got so bad I had to take myself off the ambulance as I was more of a danger to my patients and myself. It was the hardest decision I have ever made. I loved helping people in car wrecks to heart attacks. Seeing their faces come around from a tramatic experience was my life's work. I am unable to do that now. I miss all of my colleagues in EMS and also in the search and rescue community. I need help please? Maybe you can do that for me please? I'm not asking for a ton of money. Just enough to help with bills, food, and life in general. I never thought I would be making one of these, but here I am. If you can help I really appreciate it, if you can't I understand that these are hard times, if you would please pass this on to someone that you think might be able to help. Maybe I'll be able to go outside again instead of hiding, because I feel like a failure. Take care!