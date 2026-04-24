Help with my dog cherry eye

My dog needs help getting the surgery needed to treat cherry eye, and I’m asking for support from anyone who can help.

Cherry eye is a condition where a gland in the dog’s eye becomes displaced and causes a noticeable red, swollen area. My dog needs veterinary care and surgery to get the eye treated properly and prevent the problem from getting worse.

The cost of the surgery, veterinary visits, medication, and aftercare can be difficult for me to cover on my own. That’s why I decided to start this fundraiser.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean a lot to me and would go directly toward my dog’s medical care. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would also help tremendously.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, or share. I truly appreciate any support you can give.



