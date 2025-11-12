Help with Motel Rent While Waiting for Housing

I'm dealing with health issues and have been homeless for the past two months. Right now I'm staying at a motel, but I'm struggling to keep up with the rent. I'm waiting to hear back about disability and housing assistance, and I need to stay close to my medical appointments. Without a car, I have to be in this area. I don't have family I can turn to for help. Any support toward my motel rent would mean so much while I'm waiting for these things to come through. Thank you for standing with me.