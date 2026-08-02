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Help With Medical/Being Laid Up Debt

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBen Simons

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ben Simons

Help With Medical/Being Laid Up Debt

Hi, it seems like since a little before covid I've had issue after issue that's sidelined me from work for periods.


I had 60% of the meniscus in my knee removed after tearing it 11 years ago. Hasn't been pain free since, especially when I tweak it. They did shoulder surgery on each side and there's lingering problems with that. Most recently, a big plantars wart in the scar of my heel and one on the ball of my foot that led to a tailor's bunion and a thermal injury(big blood blister, basically).


I've been praying for some relief, either physically or otherwise. Took a while, but now I realize there's no shame in humbling yourself and asking for help when it's needed. I used credit cards for my medical bills and then for other bills when sidelined from work and money got more and more tight. The interest rates going sky high and not coming down really hampered my efforts to beat back my credit card debt.


Looking to pay that down and probably look for different work without all the heavy lifting and physical demands. My boss has been extremely cool about me missing a good bit work over the last 7 years, but this foot thing has been almost a month and just the latest in a long string of injuries. Anything is very much appreciated. A prayer for my health would go a long way. Thank you and God bless you.

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