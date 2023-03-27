Help with Medical Costs During Cancer Treatment

I'm a 77-year-old man facing pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Fifteen months ago, I had a heart attack and had three stents placed. I've been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and the toll on my body has been severe.





Before my cancer diagnosis, I was working part time as a house painter, earning $300 a week. That income helped me get by alongside my Social Security payments of $1,600 monthly. Now I'm unable to work, and I'm living on Social Security alone.





The medical costs are mounting, and I'm struggling to cover expenses while I'm in treatment. Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.