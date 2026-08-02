Help with Medical Bills for My Children

I'm a healthcare worker supporting my two children, both of whom have health conditions. One has IIH and the other has type one diabetes. I'm working two jobs to provide for them, but this month unforeseen medical bills have left me unable to cover all of our bills. Even with my insurance, the costs weren't fully covered.





I'm reaching out for help covering the bills we're short on this month. Any support would be deeply appreciated. I did not want to show pictures of them due to privacy .