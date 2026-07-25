Help with Medical Bills and Lost Savings

I fell for a scam and lost $3,300, my entire checking account balance. At the same time, my daughter was injured during flag football practice and needs surgery for an orbital break, skull fracture, broken nose, and to fix an air pocket behind her eye from the collision.





I'm facing two crises at once. I have no idea how I'm going to pay my bills or cover her medical care. The surgery can't wait, and I'm completely depleted.





Thank you for standing with my family.