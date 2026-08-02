Help with Medical Bills and Home

I'm having trouble paying my medical bills due to not being able to work right now. I have an autoimmune disease that flares up and attacks my nervous system, which has made it impossible for me to work. I've applied for SSI, but there's a long wait.





My medical bills are piling up, and I'm worried about keeping my home. I own it, and losing it is something I'm trying hard to prevent. Any support to help me cover these bills while I wait for SSI to come through would mean so much to me.





Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.