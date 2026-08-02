Help with Medical Bills After Loss of Father

I’m reaching out at a point in my life when asking for help has become something I can no longer avoid.





A few years ago, my life changed in a way I never could have prepared for when my father unexpectedly took his own life. Losing him so suddenly was devastating, and trying to cope with the grief and everything that followed became one of the most difficult periods of my life.





In the aftermath of his death, I lost everything and I needed significant mental health support, including intensive outpatient therapy programs. Getting that help was necessary for me to begin finding my way forward, but it also came with substantial medical expenses. Over time, those bills have left me carrying a level of debt that I have struggled to overcome.





I have tried very hard to manage this on my own, but despite my efforts, I’ve reached a point where the financial burden has become overwhelming.





Asking for help like this is incredibly difficult for me. I feel embarrassed and vulnerable putting something so personal out into the world, and I wish I were in a position where I didn’t have to. But right now, I don’t know where else to turn.





If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would mean more to me than I can adequately express. If you aren’t in a position to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would also be an incredible help.





My hope is to finally get out from underneath some of this financial burden and have the opportunity to move forward without the consequences of one of the hardest periods of my life continuing to follow me financially.





Thank you for taking the time to read this, for sharing it, or for offering any support you can. I am genuinely grateful.