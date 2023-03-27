Help with Medical and Moving Costs

We are facing some unexpected hardship right now, and I'm reaching out because I don't know what else to do.





I've been dealing with a recent heart condition, which is lead me to be on a fixed income in which we can barely cover our monthly bills combined with my health insurance won't cover the transportation costs I need for treatment. At the same time, my lease is ending and we need to move, but we can't cover those costs either. Due to my income being restricted. And my fiance taking on all the monthly bills. Plus me Being on a heart monitor As well as not physically being well enough to work.





We have four children, one is six months old, two are in daycare, and one is homeschooled. We're doing our best, but right now the medical bills and moving expenses are more than we can manage.

we have already found a new place in our budget but the extra expenses are pushing us further down an already uphill battle. Especially with housing in the area already being almost unaffordable. We are blessed to have found something suitable for our family now we just need a little support.





I'm not someone who usually asks for help, but we're in a very desperate situation. Whether it’s a donation or a share to help us find support would mean so much. Thank you for standing with us.