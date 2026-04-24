Help with Immigration Attorney Costs

My family is facing the possibility of my husband being deported after ten years in the legal system trying to get him legal residency. We're reaching out for help to cover the expenses with our new immigration attorney as we work to keep our family together. He is a great father to our five young kids and has been our sole provider, working tirelessly so that I can stay home and homeschool our children. I know that everyone is struggling with expenses so whatever you can afford to give would be such a blessing to us. Most of all please pray for our family. Thank you so much.