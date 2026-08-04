Help with housing costs

With the rising costs of gas, food and utilities, I am unable to cover the full amount of my rent this month. I am a single working parent with two kids in school and I need a little help this month for housing. I have recently secured a new job to help me get back on my feet, and ensure that this does not become a monthly issue, but I won't get my first check until the end of the month. Any help provided is a blessing and greatly appreciated. 🙏🏽 Thank you in advance.



