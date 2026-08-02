Help with housing costs

Someone very near and dear to my heart is on the verge of losing their housing. They have come up short this month as they lost employment a couple of months ago. They recently secured a new job to help them get back on their feet, but they won't get paid for a couple of weeks. I want to make sure they are covered for this month and not have to worry about rent and utilities while learning the ropes in a new position. Please help with whatever you can or whatever God puts on your heart. Thank you