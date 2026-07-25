Urgent Help With Housing

Hello. My name is Lydia. I am presently living in a 5th wheel RV that has no water. So the shower and toilet doesn’t work. There are also no laundry facilities available. I have to go in the main house to use the restroom. I go to a laundromat to do laundry. I shower at the gym. I have chronic health issues that are making me very sick. I recently spent some time away from the RV and a lot of my health symptoms cleared up. I think there is something in the RV that may be making me sick. I just did a mold test in the RV and it came back positive for mold. It’s coming in through the AC Unit. I have a disability already and am only able to work very part-time. I have an urgent need for housing help to cover my rent for a year and items I need to replace. I am a believer in Jesus and love Him dearly. I spend time in His word daily and am a prayer warrior too. Please consider helping me. Thank you in advance.