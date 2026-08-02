Help with hospital bills

Hi my name Is Emily and I'm in desperate need of help of paying my hospital bills and my other bills. I was diagnosed in May of this year with pots because I was getting really bad panic attacks for no reason and passing out and I had to quit my job that I loved and I don't know what to . My poor husband is barely makeing it on door dash and can't find a normal job that is hiring and I can't work because of my pots and my family members can't help so me and my husband are stuck and we don't know what to do so if you can help please it would be nice