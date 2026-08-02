Help with Home Repairs and Electrical Fixes

I made the choice to step back from my career so I could be more present with my three children. Their father has decided to step away from helping and supporting us.





About a month ago, our stove caught fire at the outlet and destroyed it completely. The fire also damaged the electrical system in our house, and those repairs need to be made right away for safety.





I'm working a part-time minimum wage job, and as the sole provider right now, I'm stretched thin trying to cover everything. The cost of replacing the stove and fixing the electrical work is more than I can manage on my own.





Thank you for standing with us.