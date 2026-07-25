Help with getting a reliable vehicle for my famil

Hello, my name is Charles, and I'm asking for help during one of the most difficult times in my life.





Due to ongoing medical problems, I am currently unable to work. I have regular medical appointments, and without a dependable vehicle, getting the care I need has become a constant struggle.





A reliable vehicle would also help my family. My wife and my mother both need transportation to get to work and to their own doctor's appointments. Right now, not having dependable transportation places a tremendous amount of stress on all of us.





My goal is to raise **$4,000** to purchase a reliable used truck. A truck would not only provide dependable transportation for my family, but it would also give me the opportunity to take on small jobs and handyman work as my health allows. My hope is to earn enough to help support my family and become more self-sufficient.





Every dollar donated will go toward purchasing a dependable truck and getting it safely on the road. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, prayers, and support give my family hope during this difficult season. We are deeply grateful for any help you can provide. God bless you and thank you for helping us in this difficult time



