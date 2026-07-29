Help with Funeral Costs for Our Friend's Son

A friend came home Monday the 27th to find her 30-year-old son dead. He leaves behind three children with no life insurance. His mother is trying to pay for his funeral, but she is devastated, and the family is trying to help however they can.





Funerals are expensive, and right now the family is asking for help covering those costs. Anything is appreciated as they navigate this heartbreaking time. All donations will go to Alex Mother Brandy Wilbanks.







