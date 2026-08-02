Help with food

Hi, my name is Teryl and my husband's name is Thomas. We are both disabled. I have a chronic disc and joint disease and have and will be needing more surgeries. I try to cook as much as I can. My husband is a vet and is bipolar. He doesn't cook. We struggle every month just to try and make ends meet. Try to get help from food shelves. We are very outgoing people and are just struggling. Thank you for any help in advance.