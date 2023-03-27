Help with Food and Household Costs

Hi, I'm Shaun. I recently got off the streets thanks to a friend who helped me get back on my feet. Right now we're struggling with the cost of food, and the job market hasn't been kind. I've been looking for work for the past three months, anything I can find, even same-day pay, but it's been really hard. I'm raising money to help cover food costs and contribute to household expenses. Anything helps during these hard times, and I'm grateful for your support.