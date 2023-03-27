Help With Family Court Lawyer Fees

I have been going through the legal process trying to properly represent the lack of consistency in having 50/50 custody with my ex husband. I have never asked for additional child support through the last 8 years, I have never fought to enforce any issues even when their father did not pick up or see them during summers he had agreed to have them. I have always wanted our children to have a good relationship with their father, but instead of them having a good relationship, they instead have been disappointed many times from him not showing up, not getting them at all or dropping them at his families home for extended periods and being exposed to things that no child should see. I attempted to mediate with their father, and tried to legally handle things on my own which he refused to work with me on. I have now had to hire a lawyer, this has been financially taxing on me due to the fact that I just bought a home as well. Please help me pay my lawyer fees, anything helps. Thank you.