Help with Extensive Dental Work

I'm raising money to help cover the cost of extensive dental work I need. My teeth have been severely damaged, and I'm in a lot of pain. I was on medication for several years, that caused this decay, and I'm going to need both dental arches done.





I've always been someone who gives back to others, and now I'm asking for help during this difficult time. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward getting the care I need.





Thank you for standing with me. God bless.