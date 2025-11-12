Help with Extensive Dental Repair Costs

I'm raising money to help pay for extensive dental work I need. Without dental insurance for years, my teeth have deteriorated significantly, and a lot of expensive repair and treatment is required to keep my mouth healthy and avoid further risks. The estimated cost is around $15,000. They include fillings, root canals, implants and other procedures to be able to get back to ground level with my oral health.





I feel ashamed and embarassed. But my grandmother (pictured above) always taught me to ask for help if you need it and the Lord will answer your prayers. I’ve been praying a lot. I’d like some extra prayers and help from you.





I'm working full time trying to make ends meet, keep up with my bills, and save toward this on my own. But, I ask my follow Christ followers for a hand when I am in need. Anything helps. If you donate, you are in my prayers. God first.





Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you. May God bless you.