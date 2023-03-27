Help with Expenses After Foot Injury

On August 21st, I stepped on an uneven part of the sidewalk and broke a bone in my fifth metatarsal and tendon. I'll be in a walking boot for 6 weeks and unable to work during that time.





Without health insurance, the medical costs are already adding up, and I'm struggling to cover everyday expenses while I recover. I'm asking for help to get through these next weeks so I can focus on healing.





Your support would mean so much to me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.