Help with Emergency Move After Surgery

I recently had surgery without insurance, and I'm facing an unexpected emergency. I'm unable to lift anything heavy without risking being admitted back into the hospital, which means I can't pack or move on my own.





I need help covering the cost of hiring someone to pack and move everything for me, as well as the move-in costs for my new location. This needs to happen right away, and I can't do it myself while I'm recovering.





Your support would mean so much during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.