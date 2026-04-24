Help with Dental Work

I'm hoping to raise money to help cover dental work I need. I was saving to get it done, but haven't done so well as i believe it cost me my job, they claimed there just wasn't enough work, which i agree with considering the shifts i was moved to after my bridge broke.

Honestly I don't even blame them, it looks really bad, and I worked in an upscale bar/restaurant in an expensive & trendy hotel, no one wants a bartender or waiter with a ton of missing teeth.

I have multiple issues i need fixed, so I will outline each one, I've never done anything like this, and don't have any social media so I don't know if it will even reach anyone.

Here we go.....

1.

1 1/2 years ago I had my 1st cavity, a root canal, the hole in my tooth was filled in, and normal, I complete shattered the tooth eating ice, luckily its not super noticeable.

2.

Approx 10 years ago, i had a motorcycle accident, my 4 front bottom teeth were all loose, i was told the roots were damaged, and they would never tighten back up, so they had to go, so they did. then the 2 teeth on either side where shaved to a point to fit a bridge on, and that worked until about a year ago. I sat on a tree swing at the top of a hill at my friends house when the rope broke, i cartwheeled backwards down the hill, about 15ft, and pretty steep, busted my lip on a rock, actually got scrapped up pretty good in general, but later i noticed my bridge was moving, i though the glue on one side came off, but it wasn't that bad, i mean it wasn't super wiggly, so i kinda forgot about it.

Also, FYI, I'm terrified of dentist, so only go when its an emergency.

6 months ago, i noticed it was moving more, it felt like both sides were loose, but I honestly still though it was just the glue, i though maybe the glue on both teeth failed, except the front glue on 1 tooth, then i started having pain when eating and on my chin most of the day, so I looked closer to see what exactly was up, and i literally pulled the entire bridge out of my mouth, w/ the entire tooth attached, it didn't hurt, i didn't pull hard, i simply lifted it out of my mouth.

Needless to say, i was horrified, when my teeth were pulled, i had a temp set before i left the Dr. office that day, I've never seen myself like that before.

Oh, also the tooth that is left from the bridge, is shaved down, like a volcano, there is a hole in the top. I believe that is the source of my pain, which is in my chin and lower jaw, its not every day or all the time, when it happens its usually for days at a time, my best guess is it's from stuff getting into the middle of the tooth.

I'm in the process of talking pictures now, or trying to, i forgot to mention the remaining tooth from the bridge is red now, i guess from the glue, but I don't know, I have no other red teeth, luckily.

3.

have gum disease too, so my gums are receding above 3 of my top front teeth, apparently, they just need to be cleaned then cut and stretch my gums back down over the teeth, also sounds terrifying, and its not super obvious, so i procrastinated.





So here I am not, basically missing 7 teeth, mostly in the front, no job, I haven't even been looking in the field I've worked my entire life, hospitality, waiting tables and bartending because like it or not, appearance is very important, especially oral health and food service!

Really I'm really embarrassed about it, prefer not to talk at all to people if i can help it, or keep it as short as possible.

Also my dentist died a couple months ago.

But I have been looking into dental health for a couple years now, and I really want to go to a Holistic or Biological Dentist as they specialize in saving the teeth you have, for example, i don't think they should have destroyed 2 other good teeth to make a bridge, i think that was a bad decision, to be clear I wasn't given any options. I didn't know there were other options. I have no idea If my canine tooth could have been saved. I've read that broken teeth, where food has a direct route into the bone, causes a lot of disease, and actually the plaque from your mouth, gets into the blood stream and is the same plaque found in heart disease, but it enters thru the mouth, Holistic Dentists use ozone therapy, Normal Dentists do not do this, the benefits are...





Periodontal Health: Reduces inflammation, plaque, and probing pocket depth when combined with scaling and root planing.

Caries Management: Halts the progression of tooth decay and aids in the remineralization of weakened enamel without drilling.

Endodontics: Disinfects root canals more effectively than traditional irrigants, reducing post-treatment pain and bacterial load.

Desensitization: Plugs dentinal tubules to significantly reduce tooth sensitivity, particularly at the gum line.

Surgical Healing: Accelerates wound healing after extractions or implant surgery and treats soft tissue conditions like canker sores and lesions.





I am not a fan of Big Pharma, and try to avoid them whenever possible, I've been a vegetarian for 38 years, I am not a health "nut" but i do try to avoid chemicals and stick w/ natural things whenever possible.

I expect this to cost approx $3000 USD, to be transparent, I Live in San Diego, California, in SD, this would cost approx $10K USD, I would go to Tijuana, Baja California, to a Dentist trained in the USA, so same education and knowledge, just much cheaper.

Also, I am 100% willing to work for this, so if you need some work done in southern California, I will come work for $ or treatment. or part of the money, anything, I am 51 years old, I'm not a bodybuilder, but I'm not in bad shape, I am not scared of hard work!

FINALLY, I spent 2 hours taking pics, and editing them with text to highlight things, only to discover i can only add 1 pic, so i did my best to cram all the info into 1!

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR TAKING THE TIME TO READ MY PLEA FOR HELP!

Even if you donate nothing, the fact you took the time to get here, it means a lot, honestly.

~Jason