Help with Debt & Medical Expenses

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In the evening of Sunday February 6th, 2022 I was laying in bed when my mom came down to see what I was doing. She said I had a bad cough and my breathing was concerning her. Dad called our neighbor who is a paramedic and she came over to assess me. She said I needed to go to hospital so the ambulance was called since I couldn't even sit up in my wheelchair. Later that night I stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest and was put on a ventilator and moved to ICU at the DECH. The following morning a ct scan was performed and it was found my vp shunt was blocked, had pneumonia and suffered a stroke. I was then transferred via ambulance to Saint John for surgery on my shunt on February 7th, 2022. Fast forward 3 weeks when I was finally stable enough to go back to DECH in Fredericton to wait for a bed at Stan Cassidy Rehab Center. Well just 6 days later I had a complication and had to be rushed back to Saint John for the second time and a second surgery. Then once I was healed enough I was sent back to DECH in Fredericton to continue waiting for a spot at Stan Cassidy center. The day finally came and I was moved over to Stan Cassidy to start my rehab the following day. Well I was only in rehab for about a month before another complication accrued. Back to Saint John I went for a 3rd & 4th surgery to have an external drain placed to drain the infection and a brand new shunt surgically placed 8 days later. Once again I was hospitalized in Saint John until I was stable enough to return to rehab. Finally on May 20th, 2022 I was strong enough to come home with my family. Today I am still improving but as a result have thousands in debt and behind on payments as my 4-months in hospital I lost my employment income and I don't qualify for anymore income benefits from the government.



