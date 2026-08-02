Help with Dad's Cremation and Living Expenses

My father, Howard Corrigan, passed away on August 7th at 74. We're working through the arrangements for his cremation services, and I'm asking for help covering those costs.





I've been his full-time caregiver while also being a mom, which meant I couldn't work outside the home. Now, as I grieve and begin looking for a job, I need a little bridge to help with my living expenses while I get back on my feet.





Thank you for standing with us.