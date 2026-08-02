Help with Civil Litigation

Hello,

On May 5th, my service dog Suzie was attacked by a loose dog.

The person who owns the dog was convicted of not having control of the dog.

He was fined $250.00, and none of that money comes to me.

~

Suzie is an Alberta Government Approved Service dog with over 1,200 documented hours of training.

Suzie is now dog-reactive, a form of PTSD. Suzie went for her yearly Service Dog assessment on June 11th and failed.

She has another assessment at the end of August, and if she fails that, she will lose her service dog status.

In Alberta, she will no longer be recognized as a service dog, and her public access will be very limited.

I will be pursuing civil litigation against the dog owner for an undetermined amount regarding compensation for Suzie and the social problems caused by the dog attack.

All donations and support will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

I am advocating to my provincial government to change the laws for Service Dog owners' compensation.