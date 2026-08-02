Help with bills

Hi. I am making this to get help with car repairs and getting caught up on my bills. I normally wouldn't get on this type of website but im in dire need and everyone's blessing would really help out. I've been out of work for 6 months due to me being injured at work. Im on workers compensation but it took a while to be paid which put me behind on my bills in the first place. While out of work my car broke down that I still owe $20,000 on and the repair is $3800. I was ordered to go back to work on light duty and my job lied to me and put me back in the same position I was injured on. So im back at home waiting on workers compensation again because I had to start the process all over because when you start back working they automatically cut your benefits. I was willing to go back on light duty but they were not willing to accommodate my restrictions from my doctor. I have 2 teenagers and the bills are piling up. Anything will help. God bless everyone 🙏 ❤️ 🙌



