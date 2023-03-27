Help with Bills While I Grieve My Dad

My dad passed away six days ago, and I'm struggling to keep up with the basics right now. Between the grief and the weight of depression and anxiety, I haven't been able to work much. My job is very slow anyway, and I'm not making nearly what I used to make weekly.





I'm falling behind on rent, utilities, food, and other everyday bills. Right now, I just need help covering these costs while I get through this. Your support would mean so much to me during this time.