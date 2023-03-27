Help with Bills, Medical Costs, and Debt

I'm going through a really tough time right now. My job has been extremely slow, and on top of that, I'm dealing with chronic pancreatitis, which has added significant health challenges. Between the medical bills and everything else, I've found myself in a lot of debt and struggling to keep up with day-to-day bills.





I'm reaching out to ask for help covering my medical bills, everyday expenses, and debt while I work through this. Your support would mean so much to me and my family during this difficult season. Thank you for standing with me.