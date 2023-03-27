Help with Bail Before Court









We are rallying together to raise $3000to cover the bail for our friend, family member

was recently detained following an unexpected legal misunderstanding . While they await their opportunity to present their case in court, keeping them behind bars simply because of an unaffordable cash bail is an unjust barrier.

How your support helps:

Immediate Release: 100% of the funds raised here go directly toward securing [Name]’s release so they can return to their family, keep their job, and prepare their legal defense from home. Revolving Support: Any funds returned by the court at the conclusion of the legal proceedings will be safely returned to donors or paid forward to a local community bail fund.

Every dollar gets us closer to bringing them home where they belong. Please donate what you can and share this link widely.











