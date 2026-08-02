Help with August Rent While Recovering

Last August, I was in a car accident involving an 18-wheeler that left me with serious injuries to my neck(herniated discs from C4-C6), back(combination of bulging and herniated discs of L4 & 5), and left knee. I was diagnosed with a displaced fracture of my patella, a partial sprain and tear of my ACL and quadriceps tendon, and a meniscus tear. I have had branch blocks and avulsion on my neck and back. PRP and steroid injections on my knee and now awaiting surgery.





Because of these injuries, I had to leave my salaried job as a restaurant manager where I worked for 5 years because I couldn't keep up with the physical demands of 10+ hours a day, five days a week. Since then, I've been doing data annotation work and picking up bartending shifts when they're available. For the past couple of months, there haven't been any shifts available, data annotation is only good enough for my small bills and my savings have run out.





I've paid half of my August rent, but I'm short for the remainder. My landlord has been understanding and has given me until the 12th to pay. I'm also waiting on an answer for a long-term disability claim I was paying for through my previous employer, but I need help covering rent this month. I do not have a village to rely on, and my friends that I call my family are tight on funds understandably. As much as I would like to be solely independent and shy away from asking for help, this is my cry for help that I pray does not fall on deaf ears.





Your support would mean so much to me in this difficult time. Thank you 💜