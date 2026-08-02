Help with ALS trial treatment costs

Dari is a young mom and hospice nurse who has been fighting severe debilitating neuropathy related to Lyme disease over the past five years. She was also diagnosed with ALS last fall. She has depleted her resources trying various medications, therapies, and treatments. Her last hope is an experimental treatment that will not be covered by insurance. We're raising funds to help her with the monthly cost of the medication. Your prayers and support would mean so much to her and her two boys.