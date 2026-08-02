Help with a home

We've lost everything , Fire broke out at cambridge, we've lost our home and just everything we owned. We got a little help with somewhere to stay early on, but limited resources and need something stable for our children to be able to grow.

We are newer to the area so no family or friends nearby for support/help and it's been tough.

We are a family of four(2 kids). Currently homeless and have been back in forth through shelters and motels, which isn't safe. Looking for something to be able to call ours again, clothing for school or everyday wear and some toys to help take the burden off and help them feel like children again with no worries.

I do currently work but I don't have the funds to pay for applications or move in costs, and it feels like we are stuck.. I try to save for those fees, but then comes the day I have to pay motel/food and its been such a struggle, but kept trying I feel I've hit breaking point so finally made a post to ask for a little help to get a home. Bless you all and thank you for reading