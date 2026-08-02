Help Will With Food and Gas

My name is Will. I left Iowa after my ex fiancée and I split up, and I'm living in my car right now. I've been applying to jobs, but nothing has come through yet.





I have a disability with my legs called CMT that's making my bones brittle and affecting how well I can walk. Despite that, I'm still here by the grace of God.





Right now I just need help getting food and gas for the rest of the month. Any support would mean so much to me. Thank you, and God bless.