Help Wes Through This Transition

Wes has always been the guy everyone turns to, the helper, the problem solver, the strong one. At 37, he was physically active and living his life with his partner Christina, until everything shifted.





In March of 2025, Christina had a brain bleed stroke. Wes stepped up as the provider and the strong lead he was born to be. July 1st. 2026 Wes was diagnosed with stage 4 heart failure with reduced ejection fraction of 15%, along with type 2 diabetes. Suddenly, the roles changed. The realities he might have put off until later became immediate.





Bills still come. Groceries, utilities, gas for the multiple trips to specialists each month. The everyday expenses don't pause for what life throws at you.

The topic everyone avoids, burial cremation etc. Its another expense suddenly showing up on the bill ledger.

Humbly we are asking, greatful for every share, welcoming every prayer for strength, comfort and peace.

We all think we have time. Think about it later, push past the commercials. ( you know the ones) 37 years old and his road home, just got shorter.

He never asks for assistance. He gives it unasked. He notices a need and provides a solution. Never asking for reimbursement.





He's reaching out now . Your support would mean so much as he and Christina navigate this transition.