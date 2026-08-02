Help the Watson's with Medical and Aug. Expenses

''So humble yourselves under the mighty power of God, and at the right time he will lift you up in honor. Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about you." 1 Peter 5:6-7 NLT

Summary

Due to a having an emergency removal of the appendix on 8/3, Greg Watson, a father of 4 has had a difficult time working. The surgery went well but the recovery of not being able to lift more then 10 lbs., difficulty traveling for work and, having to rest to recover from the surgery has put a strain on finances. Greg continues to work but at a limited capacity and constantly weights the balance of having to work with having to recover. If he pushes it too much he could injure himself, end up back in the hospital, and put an even greater financial burden on his family.





The Watson Family is asking for $12,000 to cover the following:

$6,000 to cover the CHM deductible for the surgery.

$6,000 to cover the monthly expenses of August.





Greg works hard and a lot. He likes to be the quiet guy that shows up when needed. He likes to be the guy that provides and gets things done. He does not like asking for help. It has been put on his heart to ask for help during this time. These funds would help the Watson's focus on recovery and prepare for the Classical Conversation school year which Greg's wife Chelsea is a tutor. Please support this family as they continue to seek God and raise their children in a way that is pleasing to Him. Thank you.

Details

It was 2am on 8/3/2026, Monday morning and I was awaken by intense pain coming from my waist. I isolated myself to the living room so I would not wake my wife and our 4 children as I moved and positioned myself to get relief from the intense pain. Finally, some compress pressure from laying on my stomach on the hard floor brought just enough relief I drifted back off sleep.





4am I awoke again...increasing pain. No, hard floor positioning this time would bring relief. Nausea was now and added symptom with some dry heaves that would send a wave a pain throughout my whole abdomen. I decided to take some Pepdibusmol, Ib profen, more water and took to doing some random positions on the couch, this lead to some dosing in and out of sleep until 7am. That's when even more pain came.





Alright I thought time to probably get this checked out.

I woke up my wife Chelsea and gave here the summary of what was going on. Then I said, ''If this doesn't stop by 12pm I probably need to go to the hospital."

My wife talked me into taking me straight to the hospital after we dropped the children off at our Babysitter. I guess that was a fair compromise. ;)





So after praying in the car, the 45 minute journey in the van to the babysitter and hospital began. Every bump and turn was greeted by more pain. Deep breathing and breathing techniques were allowing the pain to be tolerable. Noticing the 5, 7 and 12 year old's were concerned in the car, in between breathing techniques, I made sure to be positive with the children that everything was going to be ok.

After dropping the children at the babysitter's house. The pain was ever increasing....I was starting to hope 2 things. I hope this is my appendix and I hope it has NOT burst. God please be with me I would constantly pray.

Arriving at the ER, Chelsea dropped me off right at the front door. As I got out, I realized.... now I can not stand straight up without being in tormenting pain....walking is getting harder to do. Deep breathing is starting to get painful.

After going through no line at the security metal detector, I was directed to the front desk clerk. I had to crouch over and support myself on a low counter with my arms so I could bare the pain. I thought if I sat down it would be too painful and I did not know if I would be able to get up from sitting in a chair.





The clerk asked me for my name and social and asked what I was experiencing. I said extreme abdomen pain now coming from my right side. She ask me if I was nauseous or vomiting. I said yes. Then she said someone would call me back shortly.





A black tall male nurse called me back. I did my best to sit as he asked me for my name, took my vitals and asked more more details about my symptoms. Then he asked how bad my pain was.

I said ''As bad as it gets."

The pain was like a sharp stabbing throbbing pain that would make waves through my whole body causing me to shake. This would also get accompanied with waves of nausea and a dry heave here and there. I knew I was alive to say the least.





The nurse gave me a wristlet with all my identifying details, weight date of birth and age...(how am I 39...) and told me and Chelsea to wait in the lobby to be call back into the main part of the ER by another nurse. After a few minutes the clerk who checked me in got relieved from the front desk, got a wheel chair and wheeled me back. I was thankful for the ride.





Arriving to the ER bed after about 10 minutes of laying there Chelsea decided to get the nurse's attention since she new how much pain I was in. A backup nurse came and attempted to start an IV on my right arm but had now luck. The main nurse Michael came in and helped. They were having trouble getting the IV in since I was so dehydrated. Michael asked what my pain level was 1-10 I said, "It was probably about a 12." Michael got the IV established in my left arm and got a water bag flowing. Then he disappeared and came back with some morphine. I declined the morphine. I did not want to be out of my mind and I did not want to deal with recovering from morphine. I told Michael I appreciated the water bag while I was shaking in pain. In a surprised tone he responded that the morphine was here if I wanted it. I never took it. Then in about 20 minutes I got disconnected from the water bag, went to the bathroom.





Next, a transporter came and said they were going to take me to get a scan with contrast. Riding in the medical bed to get the scan I was surprised to get some relief from the pain on just having the water bag. Hydration matters. In the scan room I believe they did a CT Scan and a PET scan both with iodine contrast. Now that Iodine contrast was a hot ride. I got a rush of heat kind of like finding out your covered up with an electric blanket on high while your trapped in bed on your back while the bed rocks back and forth inside this circle with a machine voice telling you when to breath, hold and exhale. After the heat wave scan was done the techs would not answer me on what they thought the scan meant since that was for the doctor to tell me.





The surgeon, came and told me I had, two options. One, take antibiotics and be in the hospital for two more days. Two, have the appendix removed and possibly go home today. I opted for the surgery since I realized I have been having pain here for the past year off and on. Plus the surgeon said there was a 60% chance I would be back in a worst condition if I just did the antibiotics.





The transporter came to take me to the operation staging area. On the way I asked if I was tall enough to ride this ride to try and lighten the mood. My Dad had gotten there just before the transport to the operation staging room, and I was relieved that someone would be there with Chelsea in the surgery visitor waiting room since she did not like being alone. Chelsea stayed with me as we went into the operation staging waiting area for patients. Here, I was in a wheeled bed with an IV. One at time, two nurses came and an Old Anesthesiologist to give us a run down on what was going to happen and to sign more paperwork. After getting disconnected from the IV, I went to the bathroom one final time.

Chelsea and I prayed.

Then the old anesthesiologist came to take me back behind the double doors to the surgery room directing Chelsea to go wait in the surgery visitor area. As I went back, all I could think of was just a year ago my stepfather in-law had come here and did not come back. Lord be with me I would say to comfort myself. As me and the Old Anesthesiologist went through the double doors into this interesting room of black monitors in the air, 3 Huge circle multilight arrays, nurses in lock sync getting all the metal instruments prepared to go to work inside my body. Then I saw one nurse that we spoke to. She went on to do the routine of things. Next, I saw the long narrow bench at about the same elevation I was laying and knew that’s where they want me and it could be my last place to be alive. The Old Anesthesiologist got me close to the long narrow flat bench and instructed me to slide from the bed over to the flat bench as he lowered the guard rails on the rolling bed. The bench was very hard and perfectly flat. It had no sides or ends, just a narrow surfboard like platform for me to lay my back on. My arms at rest would hang over. I put my hands on my chest and got into position. Then nurses came and took my arms and placed them in these foldout platforms that acted as arm rests. Then I felt a welcomed warm heavy blanket. I could see and hear all the metal surgical equipment getting prepared, the array of lights taking position, the black monitors started to come to life then I realized this orchestra was ready to perform something in this spot, and I was now the focus of it. Then I saw this nose and mouth mask with 2 tubes coming out of it. The Old Anesthesiologist put it over my face and told me to take some deep breaths.

Then he said ‘’Think of a good dream.”

Lights out.

Currently, as of 8/13. The mornings are good. I get some work done and then despite taking some over the counter pain or anti inflammatory, I will get some random bouts of intense pain and have to just laydown until it subsides. I look forward to working longer and more consistently.





We thank you for your support. May our Lord bless you and keep you.

''For the LORD disciplines those he loves,

and he punishes each one he accepts as his child.” Hebrews 12:6 NLT



