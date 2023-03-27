Help Wanda Get to Life-Saving Cancer Treatments

Our grandmaw, Wanda Maloney, has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and our family is asking for help as she begins this difficult journey.

One of the hardest things about this diagnosis is that Wanda has never smoked a day in her life. This came as a complete shock to her and to all of us. No one ever expects to hear the words “lung cancer,” and now she is having to face appointments, testing, treatment, and all of the uncertainty that comes with it.

Her cancer care is about an hour away each way, and she does not have a dependable vehicle. Getting to and from appointments is already becoming a major concern, on top of the cost of gas, meals, medical expenses, transportation, and everything else that comes with treatment.

We want Wanda to be able to focus on fighting this disease instead of worrying about how she is going to get to her next appointment or how she will cover the added expenses.

Any donations will go toward reliable transportation, gas, travel expenses, medical-related costs, meals on treatment days, and other needs that arise during her cancer journey.

Wanda means so much to our family, and we want to surround her with as much love and support as possible during this time. If you are able to donate, we are incredibly grateful. If you cannot, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Wanda in your prayers would mean just as much.

Thank you for helping us make sure our grandmaw does not have to face this fight alone.



