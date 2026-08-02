I am an Army retiree who recently had to resign from my job due to serious health conditions. I suffered a heart attack in 2018 and received four stents. My health continued to decline, and in 2023 I needed another stent. Throughout the years, I pushed myself hard to maintain a good level of fitness and continue working. Looking back, that may have been one of the best decisions I made. Unfortunately, my health has now reached a point where I can no longer continue working as I once did. Because I had to resign, I have also lost one of my health insurance coverages, creating additional financial stress. I am asking for help during this difficult transition as I focus on my health, medical expenses, and maintaining stability for my family. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean so much to me and my family. Thank you for your prayers, support, kindness, and willingness to share my story.