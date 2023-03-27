Help Veronica Get Home After Car Breakdown

Veronica Ochoa and her mom were traveling to El Salvador for mission work when their car experienced engine failure and had to be towed. A kind family took them in for two days while the mechanic assessed the damage. The repair estimate is more than $3000, and Veronica also needs help covering travel from Guatemala back to El Salvador to retrieve the car, plus gas to get home. Your support would mean so much to Veronica and her mom as they work to complete their journey. Thank you for standing with them.