Help Valerie Through the Fight of Her Life.

Valerie has been given news no family ever wants to hear.





After 17 years in remission, her glioma has returned. The tumor is approximately an inch and a half in size, and Valerie is currently hospitalized while doctors prepare for surgery.





Everything has happened so quickly.





Valerie is a hardworking woman who built her livelihood through Valerie’s Soft Touch Cleaning LLC. Cleaning homes is how she supports herself, and she has worked hard to build a business and a life she can be proud of.





But right now, she can't work.





Her clients and income have had to be put on hold while she faces surgery and an uncertain hospital stay. Her hospital is an hour away, and the cost of getting back and forth to be with her is becoming another burden.





At the same time, Valerie still has her home, vehicle payment, household bills, and everyday expenses that don't stop just because someone gets sick.





We're asking for help not only to get Valerie through this medical crisis, but to help keep Valerie’s Soft Touch Cleaning LLC alive while she fights to get well.





Donations will help with gas and transportation, household bills, her vehicle payment, food, lost income, and other expenses while Valerie is unable to work.





Most importantly, we hope this support will give Valerie the time she needs to focus on surgery and recovery without having to worry about whether the business she worked so hard to build will still be there when she comes home.





After 17 years of remission, Valerie is facing this fight again.





She has worked hard to build her life and her business. Now we're asking for help keeping both standing while she fights to get back on her feet.





If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.





If you can't donate, please share Valerie's story. A simple share could reach someone who is able to help.





Let's help Valerie fight for her health, her future, and the business she worked so hard to build.