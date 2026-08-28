Help Valentina Fight Wilms Tumor

I am Valentina's father, a 3-year-old girl from Colombia. My daughter has been diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a kidney cancer that affects young children.

She should be at home playing, smiling, discovering the world. Instead, she is going through surgeries, chemotherapy, painful exams, and long hospital stays.

She is in treatment, but it has been a very difficult fight. In Colombia, the public healthcare system is slow, there is a shortage of specialists, and some medications and exams are not covered. Meanwhile, time passes, and every day without the right treatment increases the risk.

I am doing everything I can, but the expenses for hospital, medicines, transportation, and daily care are too heavy for me. I don't want to lose my daughter because of lack of resources.

Please help us. Any donation, no matter how small, can save my little girl's life. Valentina deserves the chance to grow up and be happy.

Thank you very much <3