Help Us With Rent and School Fees

Help Us Get Back on Our Feet

I'm a single mother raising two children, ages 14 and 11, and doing everything I can to hold our family together. Their father is no longer involved in their upbringing, and the full weight of caring for them now rests on my shoulders.





Right now, we're in a difficult place. Our rent is in arrears, I haven't yet been able to pay a cent toward my kids' school fees this year, and our fridge and cupboards are empty.

I'm asking for help — not because it's easy to ask, but because I want to give my children stability: a home that's secure, an education that continues without interruption, and meals on the table.





Any contribution, big or small, would make a real difference for us. Your kindness would ease a burden I've been carrying alone, and it would mean the world to my children and to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and for any support you're able to give.



