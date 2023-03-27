Help Us Welcome Our Son

My husband and I recently lost our jobs when the business we worked for shut down without warning. We felt financially stable and prepared for our baby's arrival until this happened.





Now we're facing unexpected expenses all at once. We had to pay an intense vet bill, our car broke down, and we need to get baby supplies before our son arrives in two weeks.





We know God has a plan for us, but right now we're in a tough spot. Even a $5 donation would help us get through this season. We're grateful for any support, and we hope to return the favor tenfold as soon as God wills.