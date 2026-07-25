Help Us Welcome Our New Priest’s Family

Our outreach is excited to welcome Fr. Forrest Tucker, his wife, and their children as they begin this new chapter of ministry in Winlock. As they settle into their new home, we’d love to bless them by helping furnish it with some of the essentials.

If you’d like to help, we’re accepting financial donations that will go directly toward purchasing or providing the following:

Dressers New king-size mattress Simple metal king bed frame Two queen beds One queen bed or a bunk bed with a full-size bottom bunk An old-fashioned wardrobe Patio furniture Planter boxes





Our hope is to purchase the mattresses new whenever possible, while finding quality used furniture for many of the other items to be good stewards of every donation.





No gift is too small, and every contribution will help make their house feel like a home. If you have one of these items to donate instead of giving financially, please let us know.





Thank you for helping us welcome and support Fr. Forrest and his family as they begin serving our community.