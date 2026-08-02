Help Us Welcome Our Baby

My wife is six months pregnant, and we're preparing for our baby's arrival. Our due date is Dec 26. I'm the only one working right now, holding two jobs to keep everything together. Because of our immigration process, we can't use insurance for any medical care, so we're facing the full cost of the birth and prenatal care on our own.





On top of that, we're working to pay off immigration loans as we move through the process.





Thank you for standing with us during this important time. God bless you.